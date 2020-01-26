Meridian Biosci is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (VIVO, UTMD, XRAY, OSUR, ICUI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Meridian Biosci ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.0%. Following is Utah Medical Pro with a an earnings yield of 4.0%. Dentsply Sirona ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

Orasure Tech follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Icu Medical rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Icu Medical on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $180.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Icu Medical have risen 4.1%. We continue to monitor Icu Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.