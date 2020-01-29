Meredith Corp has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Publishing Industry (MDP, NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $544,000. Following is New York Times-A with a an RPE of $446,000. News Corp-Cl B ranks third highest with a an RPE of $324,000.

News Corp-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $324,000, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $218,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Scholastic Corp on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.66. Since that call, shares of Scholastic Corp have fallen 8.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.