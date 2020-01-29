Meredith Corp has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Publishing Industry (MDP, NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Meredith Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $544,000. Following is New York Times-A with a an RPE of $446,000. News Corp-Cl B ranks third highest with a an RPE of $324,000.
News Corp-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $324,000, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $218,000.
