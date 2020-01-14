MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Meredith Corp has the Highest Return on Equity in the Publishing Industry (MDP, DJCO, NYT, GCI, NEWM)

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:16am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 1,194.9%. Daily Journal is next with a ROE of 763.5%. New York Times-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 143.3%.

Gannett Co Inc follows with a ROE of 91.9%, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a ROE of 30.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest return on equity meredith corp daily journal new york times-a gannett co inc new media invest

Ticker(s): MDP DJCO NYT GCI NEWM

Contact David Diaz