Meredith Corp has the Highest Return on Equity in the Publishing Industry (MDP, DJCO, NYT, GCI, NEWM)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 1,194.9%. Daily Journal is next with a ROE of 763.5%. New York Times-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 143.3%.

Gannett Co Inc follows with a ROE of 91.9%, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a ROE of 30.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.