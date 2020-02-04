Meredith Corp has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Publishing Industry (MDP, SCHL, NYT, NWSA, NWS)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 70.1%. Following is Scholastic Corp with a future earnings growth of 24.1%. New York Times-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 21.0%.

News Corp-Cl A follows with a future earnings growth of 9.1%, and News Corp-Cl B rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Meredith Corp on December 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.28. Since that call, shares of Meredith Corp have fallen 63.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.