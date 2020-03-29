Meredith Corp is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (MDP, NEWM, GCI, NYT, DJCO)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 70.1. New Media Invest is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 53.4. Gannett Co Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 34.9.

New York Times-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 27.9, and Daily Journal rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.8.

