Meredith Corp is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (MDP, LEE, NEWM, NWS, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 18.2. Following is Lee Enterprises, Inc. with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2. New Media Invest ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4.

News Corp-Cl B follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

