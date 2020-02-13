Meredith Corp is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MDP , NWS , NWSA , GCI , NYT )

We looked at the Publishing industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP ) ranks first with a gain of 3.81%; News Corp-Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.28%; and News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.98%.

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI ) follows with a gain of 1.89% and New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.78%.

