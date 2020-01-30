Mercury Systems is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (MRCY, HEI, ESL, TDG, LLL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Mercury Systems ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Heico Corp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Esterline Tech ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Transdigm Group follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and L3 Technologies rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of L3 Technologies on January 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.53. Since that recommendation, shares of L3 Technologies have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor L3 Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.