Merck & Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.98%

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.60 to a high of $85.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.83 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Merck & Co has traded in a range of $72.23 to $92.64 and is now at $84.05, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.