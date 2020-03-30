Merck & Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.70%

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.88 to a high of $75.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.18 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Merck & Co on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $85.43. Since that call, shares of Merck & Co have fallen 16.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Merck & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.25 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $75.42, 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.