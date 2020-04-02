Merck & Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.90%

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.33 to a high of $89.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.13 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Merck & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.23 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $89.00, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

