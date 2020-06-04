Merck & Co Rises 3.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.90 to a high of $79.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.44 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Merck & Co have traded between a low of $65.25 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $78.65, which is 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Merck & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Merck & Co in search of a potential trend change.