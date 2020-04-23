Merck & Co (MRK) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $80.81

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) opened today above their pivot of $79.82 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $80.81. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $81.64 and $83.46 will be of interest.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Merck & Co, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $69.33. Merck & Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.36 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $83.82.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Merck & Co and will alert subscribers who have MRK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.