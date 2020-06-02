Merck & Co (MRK) Approaches New Upside Target of $86.23

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $85.91 today and have reached the first resistance level of $85.96. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $86.23 and $86.55 will be of interest.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $72.23 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $85.71 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is currently priced 19.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $69.33. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.99, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $84.41.

