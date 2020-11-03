Merck & Co (MRK) Approaches New Downside Target of $76.89

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $79.93 today and have reached the first support level of $79.17. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $76.89 and $73.85.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is currently priced 13.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $69.33. Merck & Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.84 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $85.81.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $72.23 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $79.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

