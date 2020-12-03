Medtronic Plc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.56%

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.23 to a high of $88.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.85 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Medtronic Plc on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $115.76. Since that call, shares of Medtronic Plc have fallen 20.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Medtronic Plc has traded in a range of $82.77 to $122.15 and is now at $86.39, 4% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.