Medtronic Plc Rises 1.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.25 to a high of $115.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.95 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Medtronic Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.94 and a 52-week low of $81.66 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $115.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

