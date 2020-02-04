Medtronic Plc (MDT) Breaks Through Support at $83.91

Shares of Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) opened today below their pivot of $85.80 and have already reached the first level of support at $83.91. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $83.71 and $81.62.

There is potential upside of 9.0% for shares of Medtronic Plc based on a current price of $84.11 and an average consensus analyst price target of $91.71. Medtronic Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $103.24 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $106.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Medtronic Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.13 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $84.11, 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Medtronic Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Medtronic Plc in search of a potential trend change.