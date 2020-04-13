Medtronic Plc (MDT) Approaches New Upside Target of $100.62

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $99.77 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $99.92. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $100.62 and $101.47.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) defies analysts with a current price ($99.27) 7.6% above its average consensus price target of $91.71. Medtronic Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.04 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $106.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Medtronic Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.13 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $99.27, 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Medtronic Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Medtronic Plc in search of a potential trend change.