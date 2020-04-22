Medtronic Plc Falls 1.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.72 to a high of $98.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.84 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medtronic Plc have traded between a low of $72.13 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $96.52, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

