Mednax Inc Rises 2.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.80 to a high of $28.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.15 on volume of 56,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mednax Inc have traded between a low of $19.93 and a high of $38.89 and are now at $28.19, which is 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

