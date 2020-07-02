Mednax Inc has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry (MD, DPLO, CCRN, CVS, LH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mednax Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Following is Diplomat Pharmac with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Cross Country He ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.48.

Cvs Health Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.86, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.69.

