Mednax Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (MD, CVS, ESRX, LH, DGX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Mednax Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 33.8%. Cvs Health Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.0%. Express Scripts ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.8%.

Laboratory Cp follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%, and Quest Diagnostic rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.1%.

