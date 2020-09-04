Mednax Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MD , RDNT , DVA , LH , CVS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD ) ranks first with a gain of 16.90%; Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT ) ranks second with a gain of 11.81%; and Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA ) ranks third with a gain of 6.90%.

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH ) follows with a gain of 5.78% and Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.54%.

