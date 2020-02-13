Medicines Comp is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (MDCO, OMER, ENDP, TLGT, CTLT)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Medicines Comp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 74.37. Omeros Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 72.73. Endo Internation ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 71.13.

Teligent Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.68, and Catalent Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.21.

