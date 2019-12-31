Media General is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (MEG, SSP, TRCO, SBGI, GTN)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Media General ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.14. Following is Ew Scripps-A with a a PEG ratio of 0.11. Tribune Media -A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.08.
Sinclair Broad-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.06, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.06.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sinclair Broad-A on July 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.97. Since that call, shares of Sinclair Broad-A have fallen 32.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest peg ratio :meg media general ew scripps-a tribune media -a sinclair broad-a gray television