Media General is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (MEG, SSP, TRCO, SBGI, GTN)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Media General ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.14. Following is Ew Scripps-A with a a PEG ratio of 0.11. Tribune Media -A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.08.

Sinclair Broad-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.06, and Gray Television rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.06.

