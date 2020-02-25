Mdc Partners-A is Among the Companies in the Advertising Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (MDCA, CCO, SCOR, OMC, IPG)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mdc Partners-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.09. Following is Clear Channel-A with a a price to sales ratio of 0.35. Comscore Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48.

Omnicom Group follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15, and Interpublic Grp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Interpublic Grp and will alert subscribers who have IPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.