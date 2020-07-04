Mdc Partners-A is Among the Companies in the Advertising Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (MDCA, SCOR, OMC, IPG, NCMI)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Mdc Partners-A ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Comscore Inc with a a current ratio of 0.9. Omnicom Group ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9.
Interpublic Grp follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and National Cinemed rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.
