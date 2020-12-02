Mckesson Corp Rises 1.66% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.99 to a high of $167.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $164.84 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Mckesson Corp has traded in a range of $110.52 to $167.90 and is now at $166.66, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mckesson Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mckesson Corp in search of a potential trend change.