Mckesson Corp has the Highest Sales per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry (MCK, ABC, CAH, OMI, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $979.84. Following is Amerisourceberge with a sales per share of $728.60. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a sales per share of $426.77.

Owens & Minor follows with a sales per share of $156.33, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $81.97.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mckesson Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mckesson Corp in search of a potential trend change.