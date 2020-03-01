Mckesson Corp Falls 1.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.57 to a high of $137.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $136.30 on volume of 193,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mckesson Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $154.79 and a 52-week low of $109.16 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $137.33 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.