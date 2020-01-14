Mckesson Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (MCK, ABC, CAH, PDCO, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 4,942.9%. Following is Amerisourceberge with a ROE of 2,991.4%. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,393.0%.

Patterson Cos follows with a ROE of 1,697.0%, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,426.5%.

