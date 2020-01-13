Mckesson Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MCK , CAH , PDCO , HSIC , ABC )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Distributors industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK ) ranks first with a gain of 1.78%; Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH ) ranks second with a gain of 0.66%; and Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.65%.

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC ) follows with a gain of 0.63% and Amerisourceberge (NYSE:ABC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.44%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Henry Schein Inc and will alert subscribers who have HSIC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.