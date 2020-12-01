Mcgrath Rentcorp has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MGRC, VVI, KAR, MINI, CTAS)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.7%. Viad Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.2%. Kar Auction Serv ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 14.7%.

Mobile Mini follows with a EBITDA growth of 24.7%, and Cintas Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 25.4%.

