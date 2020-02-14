Mcgrath Rentcorp is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (MGRC, CPRT, CTAS, KAR, HCSG)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks highest with a ROE of 3,461.2%. Following is Copart Inc with a ROE of 3,068.4%. Cintas Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,875.1%.
Kar Auction Serv follows with a ROE of 2,594.8%, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,765.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have risen 36.8%. We continue to monitor Mcgrath Rentcorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity mcgrath rentcorp copart inc cintas corp kar auction serv healthcare servs