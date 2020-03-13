McEwen Mining Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Gold Industry (MUX, GORO, CDE, RGLD, NEM)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

McEwen Mining Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.31. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a sales per share of $1.81. Coeur Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $3.09.

Royal Gold Inc follows with a sales per share of $6.92, and Newmont Mining rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $14.08.

