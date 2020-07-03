MySmarTrend
McEwen Mining Inc has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Gold Industry (MUX, GORO, CDE, TAHO, NEM)

Written on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:30am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

McEwen Mining Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a a current ratio of 1.8. Coeur Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

Tahoe Resources follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Newmont Mining rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.6.

Ticker(s): TAHO NEM

