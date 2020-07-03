McEwen Mining Inc has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Gold Industry (MUX, GORO, CDE, TAHO, NEM)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
McEwen Mining Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a a current ratio of 1.8. Coeur Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.
Tahoe Resources follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Newmont Mining rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.6.
