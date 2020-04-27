Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $185.29

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $183.08 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $185.29. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $186.57 and $190.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Mcdonalds Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $221.93 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Mcdonalds Corp based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $188.38. Mcdonalds Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $182.52 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $201.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mcdonalds Corp and will alert subscribers who have MCD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.