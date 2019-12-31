Mcdermott Intl Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 54.13%

Mcdermott Intl (NYSE:MDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.56 to a high of $0.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 54.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.07 on volume of 13.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcdermott Intl have traded between a low of $0.53 and a high of $10.99 and are now at $0.74, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.