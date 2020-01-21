Mcdermott Intl has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (MDR, PHIIK, SLCA, RES, HAL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mcdermott Intl ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 0.32. Phi Inc-Nv is next with a a P/E ratio of 1.50. Us Silica Holdin ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.98.

Rpc Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 5.53, and Halliburton Co rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 14.96.

