Mccormick-N/V Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.83%

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.00 to a high of $141.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $134.64 on volume of 548,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Mccormick-N/V has traded in a range of $112.23 to $174.58 and is now at $139.67, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mccormick-N/V on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $164.11. Since that call, shares of Mccormick-N/V have fallen 19.4%.