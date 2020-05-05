Mccormick-N/V Rises 2.19% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $157.49 to a high of $159.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $157.51 on volume of 262,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Mccormick-N/V has traded in a range of $112.23 to $174.58 and is now at $160.21, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

