Mcbc Holdings In has the Highest Return on Equity in the Leisure Products Industry (MCFT, MPX, MBUU, PII, RGR)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Mcbc Holdings In ranks highest with a ROE of 14,808.3%. Following is Marine Products with a ROE of 3,116.0%. Malibu Boats-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,087.5%.
Polaris Inds follows with a ROE of 2,526.1%, and Sturm Ruger & Co rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,906.3%.
