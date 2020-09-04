Mcbc Holdings In has the Best Relative Performance in the Leisure Products Industry (MCFT , BC , MBUU , PII , ELY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Leisure Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Mcbc Holdings In (NASDAQ:MCFT ) ranks first with a gain of 14.56%; Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC ) ranks second with a gain of 13.47%; and Malibu Boats-A (NASDAQ:MBUU ) ranks third with a gain of 9.34%.

Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII ) follows with a gain of 8.56% and Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.85%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcbc Holdings In on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.93. Since that call, shares of Mcbc Holdings In have fallen 66.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.