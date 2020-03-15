Mbia Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (MBI, KFS, AFH, AMBC, AHL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Mbia Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -7,310.6%. Following is Kingsway Financial Services Inc with a ROE of -6,193.2%. Atlas Financial ranks third lowest with a ROE of -3,403.6%.

Ambac Financial follows with a ROE of -2,124.1%, and Aspen Insurance rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -1,391.8%.

