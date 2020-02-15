Mbia Inc is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (MBI, AGO, AMBC, HRTG, PRA)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Mbia Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $4.28. Following is Assured Guaranty with a sales per share of $12.69. Ambac Financial ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $15.12.

Heritage Insuran follows with a sales per share of $15.17, and Proassurance Cor rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $15.78.

