Mbia Inc is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MBI , FAF , FNF , CNA , ORI )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) ranks first with a gain of 2.26%; First American F (NYSE:FAF ) ranks second with a gain of 1.31%; and Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.01%.

Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA ) follows with a gain of 0.87% and Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.48%.

