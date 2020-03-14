Maxwell Tech Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (MXWL, BHE, SANM, PLXS, CTS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Maxwell Tech Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,254.3%. Following is Benchmark Electr with a ROE of -496.6%. Sanmina Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of -427.9%.
Plexus Corp follows with a ROE of -336.0%, and Cts Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 513.7%.
