Maxwell Tech Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (MXWL, PKE, CTS, MEI, TTMI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Maxwell Tech Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.60. Following is Park Electrochem with a sales per share of $5.49. Cts Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $13.25.

Methode Elec follows with a sales per share of $23.59, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $26.45.

