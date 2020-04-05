Maxim Integrated Falls 1.61% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.56 to a high of $52.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.96 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Maxim Integrated share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.73 and a 52-week low of $41.93 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $51.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

